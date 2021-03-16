Covid-19: 204 new cases and two fatalities in Telangana

A total of 170 persons recovered on Monday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,97,851 with a recovery rate of 98.79 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 204 new Covid-19 infections and two fatalities on Monday taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,656 while the total number of positive cases is 3,01,522. As on Monday, there were 2,015 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 170 persons recovered on Monday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,97,851 with a recovery rate of 98.79 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 96.6 per cent.

Between Sunday and Monday, 60,263 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 439 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 92,99,245 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3,01,522 have tested positive and 2,97,851 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included eight from Adilabad, five from Bhadradri, 37 from areas under GHMC, six from Jagtiyal, five from Jangaon, three from Bhupalpally, one from Gadwal, five from Kamareddy, eight from Karimnagar, seven from Khammam, three from Asifabad, five from Mahabubnagar, eight from Mancherial, two from Medak, 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri, one from Mulugu, five from Nagarkurnool, eight from Nalgonda, two from Narayanpet, five from Nirmal, eight from Nizamabad, four from Peddapalli, seven from Siricilla, 12 from Rangareddy, five each from Sangareddy and Siddipet, six from Suryapet, four from Vikarabad, two each from Wanaparthy and Warangal Rural, six from Warangal Urban and five from Yadadri.

