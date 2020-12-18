Covid-19: 551 new infections and one fatality in Telangana

A total of 682 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,71,649 with a recovery rate of 96.94 per cent.

Published: 3:18 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 551 new Covid-19 infections and one fatality on Thursday taking the overall toll to 1,506 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,80,195. As on Thursday, there were 7,040 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 682 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,71,649 with a recovery rate of 96.94 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 95.4 per cent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 47,991 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 512 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 63,54,388 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included eight from Adilabad, 21 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 111 from areas under GHMC, 11 from Jagtiyal, seven each from Jangaon and Jayashankar Bhupalpally, two from Jogulamba Gadwal, three from Kamareddy, 24 from Karimnagar, 19 from Khammam, eight from Komarambheem Asifabad, nine from Mahabubnagar, 10 from Mahabubabad, 15 from Mancherial, seven from Medak, 42 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 10 from Mulugu, 13 from Nagarkurnool, 16 from Nalgonda, one from Narayanpet, six from Nirmal, 14 from Nizamabad, 12 from Pedapalli, seven from Rajanna Siricilla, 48 from Rangareddy, 23 from Sangareddy, 18 from Siddipet, nine each from Suryapet and Vikarabad, six from Wanaparthy, 11 from Warangal Rural, 31 from Warangal Urban and 13 from Yadadri Bhongir.

