| Covid 19 In Ts Dont Panic But Be On The Alert

Covid-19 in TS: Don’t panic but be on the alert

Health Minister T Harish Rao urged people to get vaccinated with booster Covid-19 vaccines in government hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday urged people not to panic but to be on the alert and follow appropriate behavior to counter the rise of Covid positive infections.

All eligible people must get vaccinated with booster Covid vaccines in government hospitals, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday said.

The State government has also decided to write to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) and request them to provide additional Covid booster shots for Telangana.

“We will ensure the Covid vaccines are available at all the PHCs and UPHCs. Eligible persons can get themselves a booster shot at the earliest,” Harish Rao said, in a review meeting on rise of Covid cases in Telangana with senior health officials.