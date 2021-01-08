Covid-19 vaccine dry run in Khammam on Friday

District Collector RV Karnan informed that the vaccine dry run would be conducted in 35 centres in the district on Friday

By | Published: 12:36 am

Khammam: As many as 11, 200 persons have been identified for Covid-19 vaccination in the first phase in Khammam district, District Collector RV Karnan said on Thursday.

He directed the health and revenue officials to create awareness among the public at mandal-level. He reviewed the arrangements for the covid-19 vaccination dry run to be held on Friday in Khammam.

Karnan informed that the vaccine dry run would be conducted in 35 centres. He wanted the process of registration for the vaccination in first, second and third phases to be carried out effectively.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj suggested that the services of village and mandal level elected representatives should be utilised in the covid-19 vaccination programme.

At a District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) meeting organised by the District Lead Bank Collector, RV Karnan directed bankers to reach the targets set for the distribution of loans under government-sponsored schemes.

He told the bankers to clear all loan applications under the Kisan Credit Cards scheme. Of the 20, 000 loan applications by street vendors nearly 16,700 applications were cleared. With regard to SHG loans and bank linkages loans worth Rs 486 crore distributed among 15, 193 groups. Serious efforts have to be made to achieve the target sets for 2020-2021 by January, he said.

