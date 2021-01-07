All set for Covid vaccine dry run at 47 centres in Nalgonda

In the first phase, 11,037 health care workers of government and private hospitals would be vaccinated as their details were uploaded in the CoWin app.

Nalgonda: Arrangements are completed by the health department for conduct of Covid-19 vaccine dry run at 47 Cold Chain Centres including 32 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Nalgonda district on Friday.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District Medical and Health Officer Dr A Kondal Rao said that Corona pandemic days were nearer to end as COVID-19 vaccination drive is going to roll out in the country soon. As per the operational guidelines of the Centre and state government, the training programme was completed for 3,000 employees of the health department including doctors and ANMS.

He said that as a part of a dry run on Friday, 25 health care staff, whose names were uploaded in the app, would be called to appear at each cold chain centre. Dry run would help in finding any problems that could arise in vaccination so that measures could be initiated dur8ng the actual vaccination programme. The first phase of vaccination drive would be taken up in the district as per the date fixed by the government, he added.

He informed that vaccine doses would reach the District vaccine Store at Nalgonda from Hyderabad and the vaccine would be transported to Area Hospitals, Community Health Centres and Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Vaccine Carrier Van.

Reminding that COVID-19 vaccination drive was the first adult vaccination programme, he said that all the 10 vaccines existing now were administered to children only. Hence, we are taking up special measures at vaccination centres, which would consist of a waiting hall, vaccination room and observation room. Four vaccination officers and supporting staff would be deployed at each vaccination centre, he maintained.

He said that the District Collector, DM and HO and District Immunization Officer would supervise the vaccination drive. He exuded confidence that COVID-19 vaccination drive would be completed successfully in the district.

