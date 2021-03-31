Covid airport travel guidance now available in Apple Maps

“Now iPhone, iPad, and Mac users can simply search for an airport in Apple Maps and find an airport’s COVID-19 web page or local requirements for passengers directly on the airport place card,” the council said.

San Francisco: In a bid to make travel more safe during the pandemic, Apple Maps will now display travel guidance information provided by the Airports Council International (ACI).

The ACI said in a statement late on Tuesday that its world airport COVID-19 health measures data will now be displayed in Apple Maps, making it possible for travelers to more easily access airport health guidance and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Using information collected from airports through ACI’s web-based Health Measures Portal, ACI data captures new health-related measures implemented at airports in response to Covid-19.

“The recovery of air travel will rely on passenger confidence in the industry’s focus on their health and welfare,” said ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

“Having this information displayed in Apple Maps will help to make this crucial data much more broadly accessible to passengers. This will help passengers to plan their journeys and be reassured that their health and safety remains a priority for the industry as we all work towards a sustained return to operations and global connectivity,” Oliveira added.

Apple Maps has already been updated to display other useful COVID-19 information, like the location of testing sites and available vaccine providers.