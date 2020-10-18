Covid: Projections paint ‘cold’ picture, TS officials on high alert

SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1 viruses could get ample foothold to thrive in ensuing winter

Hyderabad: There is a growing concern among public health officials and epidemiologists that in the coming months, healthcare systems in both private and public sector in the State might get overwhelmed, as SARS-CoV-2 and H1N1 viruses could get ample foothold in the community to thrive in congenial weather conditions.

In the last few days, several top health officials — both from the State and even from the Centre — and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan urged people to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, as the ensuing winter is likely to trigger a sharp rise in SARS-CoV-2 cases.

Every year, Telangana witnesses a bimodal peak of H1N1, which means the State witnesses two peaks of swine flu cases, once between July and August and the second between December and January. This year, unless people strictly adhere to the Covid guidelines, cases of both H1N1 and SARS-CoV-2 are expected to rise in the coming months.

Even the models made by public health officials have projected rise in Covid cases in the coming months. In a report ‘Projections for Covid-19 pandemic in Telangana State’ prepared by public health officials, FICCI, FTCCI and ASCI, they said there could be a three-time rise in SARS-CoV-2 infections.

According to conservative projections of FICCI, Telangana, by December 31, there could be a three-time rise in Covid-19 cases. The cumulative active cases of 27,052 as on October 4 may rise to 83,564 by the year-end.

The report said by the end of December, the State may have cumulative Covid-19 cases of 4,63,204 while it was 2,00,611 on October 4. Daily cases, which are hovering below 2,000 across the State, may reach 3,505 by the year-end.

