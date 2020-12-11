Covid survivor undergoes double lung transplant at KIMS

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Transplant surgeons at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) have performed double lung transplant on a 34-year-old male patient hailing from Haryana, who had recovered from Covid-19 infection but in the process his lungs were damaged and needed transplantation.

With the patient suffering from end-state lung disease, the surgeons led by hospital’s heart and lung transplant surgeon, Dr Sandeep Attawar, decided to put him on Extra Corporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and wait for a donor lung to take-up transplantation, according to a press release.

The patient tested positive for Covid on October 9 and was initially admitted to a hospital in New Delhi. Despite optimal treatment, the patient’s condition worsened and due to lung damage, he was put on ventilator and later on ECMO. The patient was shifted from New Delhi to KIMS Hyderabad and was stabilised and was on bedside physiotherapy to get best possible condition for the transplant.

After 53 days of ECMO support, a matching donor was found and the patient underwent a double lung transplant on November 21. “Bridging to lung transplant with ECMO is routinely performed across the globe. However, in India infections pose a challenge and a lot of patients succumb to infections while they wait for transplant,” Dr Sandeep said.

