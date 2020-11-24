Covid update: Telangana sees 921 new cases, four deaths

A total of 1,097 persons recovered on Monday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,52,565 with a recovery rate of 95.28 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 93.7 per cent.

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 921 new Covid-19 infections and four fatalities on Monday taking the overall toll to 1,437 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2,65,049. As on Monday, there were 11,047 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

Between Sunday and Monday, 42,740 Covid tests were conducted in the State and reports of another 594 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 52,01,214 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,65,049 have tested positive and 2,52,565 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include six from Adilabad, 71 from Bhadradri, 146 from areas under GHMC, 50 from Jagtiyal, eight from Jangaon, 19 from Bhupalpally, five from Gadwal, 11 from Kamareddy, 44 from Karimnagar, 36 from Khammam, nine from Asifabad, 14 from Mahabubnagar, 15 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Mancherial, nine from Medak, 81 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 16 from Mulugu, nine from Nagarkurnool, 49 from Nalgonda, four from Narayanpet, eight from Nirmal, 15 from Nizamabad, 29 from Pedapalli, 27 from Siricilla, 61 from Rangareddy, 17 from Sangareddy, 18 from Siddipet, 31 from Suryapet, seven from Vikarabad, 11 from Wanaparthy, 14 from Warangal Rural, 45 from Warangal Urban and 18 from Bhongir.

