CPGET to start from Dec 2

OU is also planning to introduce online certificate verification for admissions counselling in light of the pandemic

By | Published: 11:30 pm 6:39 pm

The Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2020 for admissions into various PG courses in the State is set to be conducted from December 2 to 11. Earlier, these common entrance tests were scheduled from November 6 to 17. However, they were postponed as UG results were to be announced by various universities.

This year, the CPGET will be conducted in 51 subjects and the entrance tests will commence with MA Gender Studies and MSc Geography subjects on December 2. This year, the number of applications has come down by more than 6,000. Last year, 91,594 candidates registered in various subjects as against 85,234 now. Except in a few courses, the number of applications has dropped. For instance, 8,858 students applied as against 10,632 for MCom subject.

The Osmania University which is conducting the entrance tests has hosted hall tickets on the website and the same can be downloaded by candidates. The tests will be held in three sessions i.e. 9.30 am to 11 am, 1 pm to 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

The university has constituted 35 test centres in erstwhile 10 districts in the State. In view of the Covid-19, candidates will be allowed into centres one-and-a-half hour prior to commencement of the examination. This time, candidate’s photographs will be captured at centres instead of biometric fingerprint details. The captured photos will be verified during the admissions counselling.

Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the OU is planning to introduce online certificate verification for admissions counselling.

“There are plans to introduce online certificate verification. However, certificates of students belonging to sports, PH, NCC and CAP will be verified physically,” CPGET convener Prof N Kishan said. The admissions to various courses are done on the basis of the ranks secured by the candidates in the entrance test through the process of web-based counselling.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions into various PG (MA, MSc, MCom etc), PG Diploma courses and five-year integrated programmes (MA, MSc, and MBA) offered by the Osmania University, Kakatiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi, Palamuru, Satavahana universities and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University for the academic year 2020-21.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .