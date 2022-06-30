CPI (M) demands FCI to commence paddy procurement in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Stating that Food Corporation of India (FCI) had suspended paddy procurement in the State since June 7, the CPI (M) state unit has demanded the FCI to commence the procurement at the earliest.

Due to the FCI’s delay in procurement, stocks were piling up in rice mills. Both farmers and rice millers were facing lot of problems, said CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram in statement here on Thursday.

About 77 lakh tonnes of paddy was produced during Yasangi 2022 season in the State. Of these, the Telangana Government had procured 52 lakh tonnes. The same was even transported to the rice mills and the stocks had to be shifted to FCI within the stipulated time, he said.

Initially, the BJP Government had rejected procurement of boiled rice and then union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had announced that the Central Government would procure boiled rice, he reminded.

In the guise that poor quality rice was being supplied to FCI and top quality was being sold in open market, the FCI had inspected different rice mills from June 1 to 5. As a result, nearly 2,000 millers had suspended their operations across the State and eventually 1.5 lakh labourers had lost employment, he charged.

“FCI had to continue procurement till June 30 but had stopped the exercise since June 7. On the other hand, it is blaming rice millers,” charged Veerabhadram, adding that Central Government had adversely affected the farmers’ cultivation plans for Vanakalam season due to the delay in procurement.