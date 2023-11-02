CPI municipal councillors upset Kunamneni’s plan to contest in Kothagudem

Published Date - 10:15 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

CPI municipal councillors demanded the party leadership to allot the Kothagudem Assembly ticket to a BC leader, Sk Sabir Pasha instead of Sambasiva Rao

Khammam: Upsetting CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao’s reported plan to contest for Kothagudem Assembly seat the party councillors in Kothagudem Municipality and leaders revolted against the party leadership.

They demanded the party leadership to allot the Kothagudem Assembly ticket to a BC leader, Sk Sabir Pasha instead of Sambasiva Rao. Severely criticising the party’s State leadership they issued an ultimatum that they would resign if the Kothagudem seat was not alloted to Pasha. Speaking to the media here on Thursday the CPI municipal floor leader Y Srinivas Reddy, B Srinivas, B Vijaya Kumar, Satyanarana Chary, K Jamalaiah and others alleged that the red flag was being used for selfish politics and personal interests by some leaders.

The Communist Party was ignoring the public problems and struggling for positions. In the past the Communist Party of India leaders used to distribute their lands to the poor people, but now leaders were sharing the seats, they complained.

They said that the party’s ideologies were watered down in the name of alliances. If the State leadership fought continuously on public issues, the communist parties would have been in front of the people as an alternative force in the State.

The decision to resign was taken in protest against the party leadership’s behaviour, the councillors claimed. They noted that as the party leaders they were not in a position to answer the public who were accusing the party of fighting for one seat at the cost of the party’s interests.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) announced its intentions to contest for the Bhadrachalam (ST) and Aswaraopet (ST) in Kothagudem district and the Palair, Madhira (SC), Wyra (ST), Khammam and Sathupalli (SC) seats in Khammam district.

