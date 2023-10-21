Kothagudem: Three Maoist RPC members arrested in Cherla

RPC members, Madivi Ganga Muda of Chinna Utlapalli, Madivi Anda of Rampur and Kovvasi Mangu of Bhimaram in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh State were arrested during vehicle checks

Police arrested three RPC militia members in the forest area of Venkatacheruvu of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Cherla police and special party personnel arrested three CPI (Maoist) party Revolutionary People’s Committee (RPC) militia members in the forest area of Venkatacheruvu village in Cherla mandal in the district on Friday.

Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj in statement on Saturday informed that the RPC members, Madivi Ganga Muda of Chinna Utlapalli, Madivi Anda of Rampur and Kovvasi Mangu of Bhimaram in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh State were arrested during vehicle checks.

They were militia members of Pujari Kanker RPC. They have been mobilising people from adivasi villages to the meetings and gatherings organised by the Maoist party forcibly and used to supply essential goods to the Maoists.

Chhattisgarh State Maoist battalion commander Hidma, Pamed area committee members, Telangana State leaders Damodar, Azad, Madhu, Aruna, Lacchanna, Mangathu and Arjun told them to distribute pamphlets with a message to boycott Assembly elections in Telangana.

The militia members were also told to convey a message to the public in Cherla and surrounding areas that there would be a meeting regarding boycotting of the elections soon and to be ready for it. On spotting police, the trio tried to run away but were chased and caught by police.

The ASP informed that 60 leaflets were seized from the militia members. He warned that strict action would be taken against anyone who cooperates with the banned Maoist party and commits anti-social activities. Cherla CI, B Rajagopal, SIs, TVR Suri and R. Narsi Reddy present.

