CPI protests over Modi government in Hanamkonda, alleges it failed to deliver on promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:48 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hanamkonda: CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has strongly criticized the Modi-led central government, accusing it of deceiving the people of Telangana by re-naming the wagon periodic overhauling unit (PoH) as a wagon manufacturing unit in the name of upgradation, claiming that this was a mere change in nomenclature rather than a substantial step towards development.

He went on to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to sanction a coach factory, which could have created numerous job opportunities. In contrast, the wagon manufacturing unit would only generate 1200 direct jobs.

The CPI has organised a large protest rally day before Prime Minister’s visit here on Friday. However, the police intervened and arrested the protesting CPI leaders and workers, including Sambasiva Rao and party state secretariat committee member Takkallapally Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Sambasiva Rao exposed the BJP government’s overall failure to fulfil the promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act. He emphasized the unfulfilled commitments, including the establishment of a coach factory in Kazipet, a steel factory in Bayyaram, and a Tribal University in Mulugu.

The CPI senior leader has made it clear that they would continue with their fight to exert pressure on the central government to honour these promises.