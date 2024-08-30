CPI(M) condemns demolition of Mahabubnagar houses

The CPI (M) State unit demanded the State government not to demolish the houses of the poor near nalas or lake areas without providing any alternative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 08:22 PM

CPI (M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram

Hyderabad: The CPI (M) State unit demanded the State government not to demolish the houses of the poor near nalas or lake areas without providing any alternative.

“The poor and middle class should not be rendered homeless. Before clearing any structures near nalas and lake areas, the State government should provide alternative provisions,” said CPI(M) State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram here on Friday.

About 12 years ago, the past government had allotted pattas to the differently-abled persons at Christianpally in Mahabubnagar. Stating that the houses were unauthorized, officials demolished the structures, leaving the residents, who have been living since many years, homeless, he said.

Similarly, many structures were demolished in basthis at Hasmathpet, Alwal and other areas. The State government should not turn the poor homeless, he demanded.