CPI’s D Raja calls for opposition unity to defeat BJP in 2024

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Stating that the Narendra Modi government was posing a ‘grave danger’ to secularism and democracy, CPI general secretary D Raja called for unity of Left wing, secular forces, democratic parties and regional parties for defeating the BJP in the 2024 General Elections.

Addressing the CPI State executive meeting here on Wednesday, Raja alleged that the country was being led towards destruction and in order to protect the country, democracy and secular systems, the combination of BJP and RSS must be defeated in the 2024 elections. The BJP was posing a threat to the secular and republican nature of the country, hence, it has become important to stop it, he said.

Raja said the Modi government would soon be completing its second term and warned that the country would be doomed if the BJP continued in power. He recalled that Modi, when he first assumed the office of Prime Minister, promised to provide minimum government and maximum administration. On the contrary, he was now acting like a dictator and implementing autocratic policies. “Modi is implementing autocratic policies and weakening the Constitutional institutions. He has to be stopped or else the country will have to pay a heavy price in future,” he stated.

The CPI general secretary said that there was a growing dissatisfaction of the people towards the BJP across the country, including in the state of Gujarat, and this has caused trembling and fear among the BJP leaders. “If you look at the speeches of Modi and Amit Shah during Gujarat election campaign, you can clearly see the frustration and fear among them as the people are rejecting their ideologies,” he stated.

CPI state secretary Koonanneni Sambasivarao, national secretaries K Narayana and Syed Aziz Pasha and others were present.