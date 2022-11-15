KCR declares “Dharm Yudh” on BJP

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday declared a ‘Dharma Yuddha’, a war of righteousness, against the Bharatiya Janata Party

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday declared a ‘Dharma Yuddha’, a war of righteousness, against the Bharatiya Janata Party, and said Telangana was issuing a death warrant to the twisted political antics of the BJP.

The TRS party general body, which met here on Tuesday, unanimously resolved to launch a strong battle against the BJP’s undemocratic actions across the country and to be fully prepared to face any challenges posed by the union government.

The Chief Minister, addressing the party’s State executive committee members, legislators and Parliament members at Telangana Bhavan, said the TRS (BRS) would fight to safeguard the country’s democratic system on public, legal and other platforms.

“We are a democratic nation and need not fear as we have done nothing wrong. Let us confront them and expose their misdeeds before the people of the country,” he said.

Asking the party leaders to take up the responsibility of exposing the evil conspiracies of the BJP in the country, he exhorted them to confront the BJP and effectively counter its false propaganda like he was doing.

“Every party functionary should become a KCR and confront them. We need not fear or hesitate to call out their misdeeds as they are becoming a threat to the entire nation,” he said.

Calling upon the party leaders to imbibe the spirit of the Telangana movement and gear up for another fight to safeguard the country and democracy from the BJP, Chandrashekhar Rao said while the BJP succeeded in implementing its conspiracies to overthrow elected governments in eight States, it had failed in Telangana due to the alertness of the TRS.

“We have exposed them fully before the world. We have 5 terrabytes of data pertaining to the BJP’s conspiracies which has now been shared with the Supreme Court and all High Courts, political parties and Chief Ministers across the country,” he said.

Pointing out that the BJP would use central agencies including the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax departments to threaten and even induce party MLAs, he asked the party leaders to stand their ground without worries.

“If you (MLAs) receive any phone call from them (BJP) asking to join them, warn them that you will slap them on the face with sandals. No one should be afraid of them as we are virtuous and fair,” he said.

He pointed out that though numerous cases were filed by the ED and the IT over the last eight years, none of them was proven in court as they were filed with political motives without any evidence.

The Chief Minister asserted that he would not relent in his battle against the BJP and said that the true face of BJP leaders, who are filled with fanaticism and ego, was already exposed before the world.

“One of the accused Simhayaji maintained that the BJP has nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. How and where did a political party get so much money from? It is our responsibility to highlight for what purpose this money is being used for,” he said.

Stating that the BJP had resorted to ‘goondaism’ and ‘dadagiri’ in all the byelections held in Telangana so far, Chandrashekhar Rao said the fact that the people of Telangana were supporting the TRS could not be digested by the BJP.

Indicating that there could be more arrests soon in connection with the attempts to poach MLAs, he asked MLAs to approach him in case the BJP leadership tried to induce or threaten them.

Stating that even MLC K Kavitha was pressurised to join the BJP, the Chief Minister said that with 3.5 crore people of Telangana, including 60 lakh party members, supporting the TRS, there was no need for any fear.

Terming the role of the Congress as a closed chapter beyond revival in the country, Chandrashekhar Rao pointed out that Rahul Gandhi was touring the entire country but not visiting Gujarat despite being aware of the Assembly elections there.