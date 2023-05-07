Crackdown against vehicles using sirens illegally in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Launching a special drive against vehicles that use sirens illegally, the Hyderabad traffic police booked a total of 1,557 cases in last the 12 days.

Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) G Sudheer Babu said the police were removing the sirens and explaining to owners of the vehicles about the Motor Vehicle Rules on use of sirens.

Cases are booked against violators under Section 52 of the MV Act 1988. “If anyone repeats the offence, the traffic police will file a criminal case. The special drive will continue until the last siren being used illegally is removed,” he said.

The traffic police will soon hold a meeting with the car décor shop owners and explain them about the rules on siren and multi-toned horns. “So far, we issued notices to 134 car decors/mechanics and asked them to refrain from fitting illegal sirens and warned them of legal action,” said Sudheer Babu.

The traffic police explained that the Rule 119 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 allows sirens only for fire fighting, salvage purpose, police, construction-purpose and motor vehicle department vehicles. The law related to sound producing devices is clear and states ‘no motor vehicle shall fit multi-toned horns/ any other sound producing device.”

“The High Courts in their orders and judgments have instructed the police to take stringent action against the people who flout the rules related to horns and sirens,” he said.

