Hyderabad police crack down on motorists using sirens

Register 600 cases as part of a special drive being conducted across Hyderabad

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 09:00 AM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have registered 600 cases against vehicles unlawfully using sirens in the city.

The traffic police had launched a special drive a few days ago after noticing instances where drivers were hindering the free movement of traffic and creating security-related issues.

The police officers at the station level have been checking vehicles at various places across the city and removing the sirens. The special drive is being carried out under the direct supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) G Sudheer Babu.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Babu said traffic inspectors are booking cases against the violators under the MV Act and removing the sirens. “If we come to know that the violator was already booked for a similar offence, we will go for a criminal case against them,” the official said.

According to the RTA rules, only vehicles such as fire tenders, ambulances, police and those used for shifting construction equipment or construction purpose can use such emergency sirens. The traffic police made it clear that common people should not use sirens for any reason unless there are exempted from the rules which is only for emergency vehicles. The police will continue with the special drive for the next few days unless people do away with the practice of using it.

During the checks, traffic officials found that the relatives of public representatives and those holding nominated posts are fixing sirens to their vehicles and zooming past traffic on city roads. The traffic police, in a few instances, also stopped vehicles of the relatives of public representatives and corporators and removed the sirens.

