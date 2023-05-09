‘Crash Course’ fame Udit Arora shines as Dhiman in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’

Udit Arora continues to entice the audiences in ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’. He plays Dimple Kapadia’s adopted son in the series.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:17 PM, Tue - 9 May 23

Udit Arora

Hyderabad: After charming the audiences with his rooted portrayals in ‘The Crash Course’, and ‘Jamtara 2’, Udit Arora continues to entice the audiences in Homi Adajania’s next ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’. Udit plays Dimple Kapadia’s adopted son in the series and is garnering immense adulation for his character, Dhiman.

Reacting to the response, Udit said, “One of the most challenging and fulfilling experiences of my career was playing Dhiman. All thanks to Homi (Homi Adajania). Dhiman is raw, rugged, unapologetically lethal but beneath all this he has a very soft heart that beats for the one he loves, which I am sure the audience will fall in love with. He is an underdog torn between love and loyalty!”

Reviews highlight Udit’s versatility calling him the ‘conflicted-man-in-love’ and a solid offering. One portal also stated, “Udit Arora does well in his role of a brooding youngster, whose true intentions can never be gauged,” whereas another labelled his performance as the surprise element in the series.

Produced by Maddock Films, ‘Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo’ is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Dimple Kapadia, Udit Arora, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar, Varun Mitra, Angira Dhar and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles and has recently been released on Disney+ Hotstar.

On the work front, Udit has Excel Entertainment’s ‘Agni’ and a few other untitled projects.