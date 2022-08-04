Students of ‘Crash Course’ reveal interesting anecdotes from their filming chapters

Hyderabad: Prime Video’s upcoming original ‘Crash Course’ is just a day away from its global premiere. While there is growing intrigue and curiosity surrounding the lead cast of the Amazon Original Series, three artistes playing students in the show – Hridhu Haroon, Anvesha Vij and Aryan Singh – share interesting anecdotes on their experience while shooting for the intriguing show ahead of its launch on August 5.

The youngsters also talk about being overwhelmed on having the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of sharing screen space with veteran actor Annu Kapoor.

“Annu Kapoor Sir taught me to always live in the moment. He told me ‘Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, focus on that, and try to give your best’. He really inspires you with his passion towards the craft, and his commitment to his work. The experience of making ‘Crash Course’ not just helped us hone our craft but also made us better human beings,” added Anvesha, who plays the role of Nikki.

Hridhu aka Sathya of ‘Crash Course’ said, “I always thought I would be an actor probably by the age of 29 or 30. So imagine my surprise when I actually got a call back from the production team and that too for such a big project like ‘Crash Course’. I’m incredibly excited, and also grateful for it. The entire journey has been a learning process. We all ended up getting so much experience in every department, which is quite fulfilling to say the least.”

“My appearance was said to be too ‘Delhi looking’ for the Haryana character in the script. So, I was rejected for the role initially. I went home and chopped off my hair to look the part. Then I came back to give the audition again. I finally heard back from the casting agency post Covid, and I am grateful that despite everything, I finally got the part. This has been one of the best experiences of my life where I worked with some of the best people of the industry, including an actor of Annu Kapoor’s stature,” shared Aryan Singh, who will be seen as Rakesh in the series.

Don’t miss Nikki, Sathya and Rakesh’s fascinating journey filled with several ups, downs and surprises, on Amazon Original Series ‘Crash Course’, which premieres globally on Prime Video on August 5.