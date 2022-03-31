‘Crash Landing on You’ stars Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin share wedding pictures

By ANI Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Seoul: South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin on Thursday dropped pictures from their wedding photoshoot, ahead of a private exchanging of vows ceremony here.

The pictures, shared by the agencies managing the actors captures Hyun Bin, 39 and Son Ye Jin, 40 smiling and laughing together.

The actors first worked together in the 2018 movie ‘The Negotiation’ followed by the 2019 romance drama ‘Crash Landing on You’, which gained huge popularity in Korea and in several countries.

VAST Entertainment and MSTeam, the management agencies put out a statement, “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.” The agencies continued, “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning.

Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.” The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February, this year.