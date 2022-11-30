Create separate OBC ministry: TS BC Commission

Addressing the National BC Convention in Hyderabad, Krishna Mohan Rao said a separate union Ministry for the welfare of OBCs would solve a majority of the issues pertaining to the OBC population.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chairman of Telangana BC Commission V Krishna Mohan Rao on Wednesday demanded the Centre to set up a separate ministry for Other Backward Classes (OBC) to resolve issues pertaining to the communities.

Addressing the National BC Convention here, Krishna Mohan Rao said a separate union Ministry for the welfare of OBCs would solve a majority of the issues pertaining to the OBC population. He said a separate ministry would help in getting funds through the central budget for implementing various programmes and schemes and also in formulating appropriate policies for the OBCs.

Also Read Telangana BC Commission seeks review of OBC Creamy Layer ceiling

He stated that the Centre had allocated a mere Rs 986 crore out of the Rs 40 lakh crore budget for the welfare of OBCs. He also expressed his anguish over the inordinate delay in holding the Caste Census by the Centre.

President of BC Caste Federations Bellapu Durga Rao and general secretary Keerthy Yugandhar were present.