Telangana BC Commission seeks review of OBC Creamy Layer ceiling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:31 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

File Photo of Telangana BC Commission Chairman V Krishnamohan Rao.

Hyderabad: Telangana BC Commission Chairman V Krishnamohan Rao appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to examine and consider the demand for upper ceiling limit of Rs.15 lakh for OBC Creamy layer.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Monday, Krishnamohan Rao said the issue of Creamy Layer (income of Rs.8 lakh), which was fixed in 2017, had expired in 2021.

In 2015, the National Commission for Backward Classes had recommended the income ceiling limit of Rs.15 lakhs to determine the Creamy Layer within OBCs. However, it was not considered, he said.

It was mandatory to review the OBC Creamy Layer policy for every three years and it was due in 2020 and 2023 is nearing end. OBCs had become restless and restive due to the delay in deciding the OBC Creamy layer, said Krishnamohan Rao.