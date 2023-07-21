Creative Multimedia celebrates its silver jubilee in Hyderabad

Creative Multimedia, a multimedia institute, celebrated its silver jubilee marked by a string of enriching and entertaining sessions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:17 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Creative Multimedia, a multimedia institute, celebrated its silver jubilee marked by a string of enriching and entertaining sessions, and culminating in the Pixellence Awards.

Participating in the event, IT department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said multimedia was a fast-growing sector with plenty of exciting job opportunities.

Gamitronics Founder & CEO Rajat Ojha engaged students with a knowledge session on gaming, its career potential, and the current trends such as AI that were influencing the sector.

Vaibhav Studios Creative Director Vaibhav Kumaresh delivered a presentation on animation, dwelling at length on the behind the scenes of production and stressed the importance of passion and planning as keys to success in animation.