Maruti Suzuki’s iconic SUV, The Jimny hits Hyderabad roads

The keys were handed over to customers by Jayesh Ranjan and Vinay Saboo, Chairman & Managing Director in the presence of senior officials from Maruti Suzuki.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:40 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s first batch of the iconic SUV from Maruti Suzuki, the Jimny was delivered to customers at NEXA Lumbini, RKS Motor Pvt Ltd. The delivery ceremony had the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C).

The keys were handed over to customers by Jayesh Ranjan and Vinay Saboo, Chairman & Managing Director in the presence of senior officials from Maruti Suzuki.

Tanay Saboo, Chief Growth Officer said the bookings of the SUV were very good and added, “about 250 cars have already been booked by customers at our Nexa Jubilee and Nexa Lumbini showrooms.”

The Jimny is the 3rd SUV to be launched in the past one year following Grand Vitara and Fronx. The Jimny is designed for function and is available with a K15B 1.5-litre petrol engine. The SUV offers best in class Safety features, All Grip Pro technology, 6 Airbags on a Ladder Frame Chassis.