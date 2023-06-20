Liminal becomes part of Telangana govt’s Web 3.0 Regulatory Sandbox advisory panel

The advisory and governance panel constituted as a part of the regulatory sandbox will shortlist web3 projects with high potential and provide management guidance, technical support, and business strategy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: Liminal, a wallet infrastructure and custody solutions platform, announced that it has become a part of the advisory panel of the Telangana government’s Web 3.0 Regulatory Sandbox to nurture viable and scalable Web3 projects in the State.

The advisory and governance panel constituted as a part of the regulatory sandbox will shortlist web3 projects with high potential and provide management guidance, technical support, and business strategy for creating a sustainable business model. The State government has been highly supportive of emerging technologies like blockchain and is keen on deploying innovative concepts for better governance and the welfare of the people in the state, a press release said.

“Telangana government’s Web3 Regulatory Sandbox is a part of our continued efforts to foster innovation through blockchain in India. We believe that Web3 regulatory sandbox will help startups in navigating the regulatory landscape,” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE&C Department.

Liminal Senior Vice President, Business Strategy and Operations Manan Vora said the model created by the Telangana government can be replicated by other state governments to deliver Blockchain-based efficient governance for the people in their respective states.