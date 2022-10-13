CREDAI to organise North Hyderabad Property Show on November 5, 6

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:42 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is spreading fast across all four zones, and showcasing different residential and commercial projects in northern part, CREDAI Hyderabad for the first time is organizing its North Hyderabad Property Show on November 5 and 6 at Auspacious Convention Centre in Kompally.

Leading projects, including apartment complexes, villas, plots, and commercial spaces in Balanagar, Kompally, Shamirpet, Medchal, Alwal, Patancheru and other areas will be displayed under one roof.

CREDAI Hyderabad president P Ramakrishna Rao said even before skyscrapers and other projects came up in western part, gated communities had mushroomed in Kompally and neighbouring areas. Over 3,000 units have been developed in different gated communities in Kompally. The north part was replete with top schools, hospitals, shopping malls, cinemas and other social infrastructure, he said.

Compared to west Hyderabad, prices in North Hyderabad were still affordable. Projects on display at the property show offer multiple choice for buyers as there will be all segment units ranging from Rs.5,000 to Rs.6,500 per sft, he explained.

North Hyderabad is known for warehouses of e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart.

CREDAI Hyderabad General Secretary V Rajashekar Reddy, said the growth of the real estate sector in a city was dependent on the policies by the Government encouraging industrial and infrastructure development.

The GRID (Growth in Dispersion) policy was one such initiative, which is preventing congestion in the west corridor. The Government has decided to set up the tallest IT Tower at Kandlakoya with a capacity to host 100 companies in the first phase and employ over 50,000 people. This part of the city is the home to Genome Valley – the biomedical R&D cluster with world class infrastructure facilities lies in the North Corridor. It houses over 200 companies with a scientific workforce of over 15,000 employees.

The North Corridor will greatly benefit from Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC). This would also spur major growth in job creation leading to the increased demand for housing in this corridor, he said.

On the demand for developing skilled workers from the State, he said CREDAI Hyderabad in association with Telangana government would launch special training modules for unskilled and semi-skilled workers in centring, plumbing, electrical and other aspects of the construction.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao would announce the launch of these training modules shortly, he said.