2nd edition of ‘CREDAI Warangal Property Show 2022’ from Oct 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:04 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

Warangal/Hanamkonda: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI), Warangal, will conduct the second edition of the ‘CREDAI Warangal Property Show 2022’ on October 15 and 16 at Vishnupriya Gardens on the Hunter Road in Hanamkonda, said E Prem Sagar Reddy, President-Elect, CREDAI, Telangana.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Prem Sagar Reddy said the property show would provide a wonderful opportunity to people to know the best real estate projects in the tri-cities including apartments, villas, plots and commercial spaces under one roof. Property shows will be organized to facilitate homebuyers to identify the best property for themselves and benefit from the expected price appreciation for the real estate sector due to rapid growth, he added.

Satyanarayana Reddy, President, CREDAI Warangal, said, “Since the formation of the state of Telangana, the real estate industry has made remarkable strides. Warangal city currently has 84 ongoing projects and the cost of these projects works out to Rs 2,860 crore.”

J Manohar, General Secretary, CREDAI, Warangal said, “The real estate sector was lagging behind the rest of the country, however, due to proactive policies and initiatives by the State government in the real estate sector in Telangana, particularly Warangal has flourished.”

According to M Ravinder Reddy, Organizing Secretary, CREDAI Warangal, the second CREDAI Warangal Property Show 2022 would have 95 stalls under one roof. Varun Agarwal, Youth Wing Convenor, CREDAI, Warangal said they were expecting more than 15,000 visitors each day during the expo.