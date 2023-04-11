Cricket betting racket busted, 10 held

The Cyberabad SOT team busted a cricket betting racket and caught 10 persons, seized Rs 60 lakh cash and other articles.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:00 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT team busted a cricket betting racket and caught 10 persons from the two Telugu States.

The police seized Rs 60 lakh cash, laptops, line boards, motorcycles and other articles.

The betting was being organized from a house at Bachupally by one person Pandu of Vijayawada.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra said the online betting was being organized on the ongoing IPL 2023 matches.

He said a special watch was being maintained on online cricket betting gangs in view of the matches and on specific information a raid conducted at Sai Anurag colony Bachupally and 10 persons caught.

The police asked people not to fall into the betting traps and suffer losses.

There is scope of the bookies misusing the details of punters and mismanaging their finances.