Cricket betting racket busted, four arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force team busted a cricket betting racket operated from a house in Marredpally and caught four persons on Monday. The team seized Rs 1.04 lakh in cash and four mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons are Ajit Deshpande (42), Sandeep Kulkarni (43), Mayur Joshi (49) and M Suresh (51).

“Ajit was organizing cricket betting in West Marredpally and inviting punters to place bets on the ongoing T-20 matches. Three punters Suresh, Joshi and Sandeep were arrested along with him,” said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

A case is booked at Marredpally police station