App-based cricket betting racket busted in Hyderabad, Rs 6 lakh cash seized

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:57 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Four persons who were allegedly organizing cricket betting were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Thursday. The police seized Rs. six lakh in cash and froze a bank account in which Rs. 10.71 lakh was deposited.

The arrested persons are identified as M Bhasker (35), Govind Rajesh Kumar (35) and Thota Koteshwar Rao (30) all residents of L. B Nagar and Konduru Srinivas (40) of Meerpet. A fifth person Uddaraju Sathish Raju is absconding.

Bhasker, a sub bookie was in contact with Sathish Raju of Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh and along with Koteshwar, Srinivas and Rajesh was organizing cricket betting in the city.

“Raju created ‘Metro Exchange’ an online cricket betting app and provided user ID and password to punters after collecting subscription fee. The punters could place bets on the ongoing cricket matches by logging into the mobile app by using their user ID and password. Depending on the outcome of the matches, the punters were paid profits or had to bear a loss,” said DCP (Special Operations Team) K Muralidhar.

On a tip off, the Rachakonda SOT (L B Nagar) along with the L B Nagar police caught them at Mansoorabad. A case is booked against them and investigation going on.