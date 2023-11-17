Friday, Nov 17, 2023
Cricket fans urge Amitabh Bachchan to skip India vs Australia World Cup final

Responding to his post, cricket enthusiasts are asking Amitabh Bachchan to abstain from watching the live final match.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 17 November 23
Hyderabad: The entire cricket fraternity is eagerly waiting to witness the highly anticipated World Cup final match between India and Australia, scheduled for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Amidst mounting excitement for the World Cup final, Indian cricket fans have urged Amitabh Bachchan not to watch the high-stakes match. This request stems from Big B’s recent statement on social media, claiming that India tends to win matches whenever he doesn’t watch them.

Here’s his post: 

AB’s post has been inundated with some intriguing comments from fans.

Here are a few reactions:

