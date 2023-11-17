Cricket fans urge Amitabh Bachchan to skip India vs Australia World Cup final

Responding to his post, cricket enthusiasts are asking Amitabh Bachchan to abstain from watching the live final match.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:54 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: The entire cricket fraternity is eagerly waiting to witness the highly anticipated World Cup final match between India and Australia, scheduled for Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Amidst mounting excitement for the World Cup final, Indian cricket fans have urged Amitabh Bachchan not to watch the high-stakes match. This request stems from Big B’s recent statement on social media, claiming that India tends to win matches whenever he doesn’t watch them.

Here’s his post:

T 4831 – when i don’t watch we WIN ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2023

AB’s post has been inundated with some intriguing comments from fans.

Here are a few reactions:

India k final Wale din… Aise rehna Amitabh ji pic.twitter.com/iNMHLUdkAe — TheUnSungfu🇮🇳 (@Rightistsingh) November 15, 2023

@juniorbachchan please do the needful on the day of the final. pic.twitter.com/PkttA7mJdG — Shaunak Agarkhedkar (@ShaunakSA) November 16, 2023

Sunday ko dopahar se hee long drive pe jaana sir .. mast chai peena .. ghoomna phirna .. 🥳 — ExtraSpiceAni (@ShrivastavAni) November 15, 2023

@juniorbachchan sir apka and pure bachchan pariwar ka fan hu. Aapse chhotu sa kaam tha, Please 19th November ko ye kaam kardo sir k room k bahar. pic.twitter.com/RkRFTuZ7fl — Professor CR (@TheProfessorCR) November 15, 2023