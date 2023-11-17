| Australia 450 2 India All Out For 65 Mitchell Marshs Prophecy For World Cup Final

‘Australia 450/2, India all out for 65’: Mitchell Marsh’s prophecy for World Cup final

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's prediction for the World Cup final between India and Australia has gone viral on social media days ahead of the match.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Two days ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh’s prediction for the decider has gone viral on social media.

Mitchell Marsh, made a prophecy that five-time World Champions Australia will beat India in the final with a margin of 385 runs after scoring 450/2 and bowling India out for 65.

The all-rounder foretold the result of the match and the scores of the match about six months ago during this year’s edition of Indian Premiere League. He made the bold prediction in his franchisee Delhi Capitals’ podcast when he was asked about making an early World Cup prediction. He has said in the podcast that Australia will stay undefeated in the tournament and defeat India in the final.

The last time India had faced Australia in a World Cup final was when they played the Ricky Ponting-led team in 2003 in South Africa, in which Aussies won their third World Championships.

