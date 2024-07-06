Crime news reports from Hyderabad on July 6

Drug peddling gang held in Secunderabad; TGANB nabs peddler

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 09:17 PM

The Task Force (South &West) teams along with the Gopalapuram police nabbed a three-member drug peddling gang and seized 6.9 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.5 lakh near Secunderabad railway station on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Elateriya Parichha, Budhadeb Nayak and Chandan Kumar Swalsingh, all from Gajapathi in Odisha.

Police said the trio plotted to procure marijuana from Odisha and sell it to consumers in Hyderabad on a high rate. As per their plan, they brought the drug stacked in a bag and were waiting for prospective consumers, when they were nabbed.

The Gopalapuram police are investigating.

TGANB nabs drug peddler

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with the Kalapather police nabbed one person on charges of selling E-cigarettes to minors and youths at educational institutions on Saturday. Officials seized banned E-cigarettes and machines worth Rs 8 lakh.

The arrested person is Mohd Jaffer, from Mir Alam Tank in Kalapather.

TGANB officials said Jaffer who briefly worked for a bike rental service firm, found the drug business lucrative and started supplying the E-Cigarettes to the customers especially minors and youth.

“For this, Jaffar took the database of the students from reputed educational institutions and started contacting them. The students place their orders on WhatsApp and he delivered the E-Cigarettes to them at the locations sent by the students. We have identified some student from various schools,” officials said.

He used to attract students by sending different brands of E-Cigarette vaping machines’ list to their WhatsApp numbers. On verifying Jaffer’s mobile phone, names of customers were saved in code language.

The suspect and the seized material were handed over to the Kalapather police.

Scribe approaches police on threats

Senior journalist B.Muralidhar lodged a complaint with the Banjara Hills police alleging unidentified persons were sending abusive and threatening messages to him.

In his complaint, Muralidhar, a resident of Kamalapuri colony, said he works for a YouTube news channel and have been majorly interviewing uniform service personnel, retired officers, reformed criminals and former extremists for the past five years.

On July 1, he received an abusive voice message from an unknown sender who threatened Muralidhar for interviewing police officers and former extremists. When tried to enquire, the sender did not respond but sent a threatening template again which read “Wait for action”.

Based on the complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case section 351 (4) of the BNS and took up investigation.