Burglary conspiracy busted, four held in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 08:55 PM

Hyderabad: The Shamirpet police busted a conspiracy to burgle a businessman’s house and arrested four persons on Saturday. Knives, a car, three bikes and mobile phones were seized from them.

The arrested persons are Ch.Ram Reddy, a realtor from Old Alwal, Saleem Tamimi, a martial arts trainer from Bandlaguda Jagir, J.Bumaiah from Jawaharnagar and P.Srinivas from Kapra. The absconding persons are Ashraf from Kerala and Tousif pasha from Karnataka.

According to the police, the suspects conspired to target a businessman, a wealthy realtor from Pothaipally in Shamirpet, who is known for keeping substantial cash at his home.

Ram Reddy initiated the plan and enlisted Saleem Tamimi, Jeripothula Bumaiah and P.Srinivas. Ram Reddy transferred Rs 3 lakh to Saleem Tamimi to target the houses of wealthy businessmen. Saleem further hired Tousif Pasha and others.

“They conducted repeated surveillance on a particular businessman’s residence and finalised their burglary plan to execute after Bakrid,’ said a senior police official.

On July 5, during their final reconnaissance near Virinchi Pharma Company in Pothaipally, the police patrolling staff noticed them to be suspicious and detained. They confessed their burglary plan and were subsequently arrested.

The Shamirpet police booked a case under sections 310 (4) and 61 (2) of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 has been registered and arrested persons were produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody.

Burglars nabbed, stolen material recovered

Two burglars and a receiver of stolen material were arrested by the Film Nagar police at Tolichowki on Friday night. Officials recovered gold and silver ornaments, foreign currency, a bike, watches and mobile phones, altogether worth Rs 27 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Syed Ali Huzaifa (20) and Mohd.Ajmal Sharief (19), both burglars from Asifnagar, and Mohd Abid Biyani (19), a receiver from Bahadurpura.

According to the police, Syed Ali Huzaifa and Ajmal Sharief moving suspiciously on a motorcycle were caught during a surprise special drive conducted at Brindavan Colony in Tolichowk

“On seeing the police team, they tried to flee, but were chased and caught. On interrogation and fingerprint analysis, it was revealed that they were involved in about 10 burglaries across the city,” said an official.

Based on their confessions, stolen material was recovered from Mohd Abid Biyani, who was also arrested for receiving stolen material.