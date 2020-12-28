Crime rate down by 26.1 pc in Suryapet

Annual report says there is a marginal drop in crime against women in 2020

Suryapet: Grave crimes in Suryapet district came down by 26.1 per cent in 2020 compared to 2019 with cases dropping to 95 this year from 129 last year. There was also a marginal drop in crime against women in 2020 compared to 2019.

According to the annual crime report, one case of murder for gain was reported in 2020. The murder cases reduced to 22 in 2020 from 29 in 2019. But, culpable homicide cases increased to three in 2020 from one in 2019. No robbery case was reported this year. The number of house burglaries also came down to five in 2020 from nine in 2019.

In the category of crime against women, two dowry murder cases, three dowry death and four women murder cases reported in this year. The rape cases also came down to 56 in 2020 from 68 in 2019 while harassment cases were also reduced to 209 in 2020 from 281 in 2019. But, there was a slight increase in kidnap and molestation cases in this year. Kidnap cases were increased to 27 in 2020 from 14 in 2019 while molestation cases rose to 205 in this year from 200 in the last year. The eve teasing cases came down to 11 in 2020 from 20 in 2019.

The district police were also succeeded in tracing the persons in 99 percent of the missing cases in this year. As 16 children missing cases reported in this year, the district police traced the children in all cases. Out of 149 women missing cases reported in this year, the women were traced by the police in 143 cases. Similarly, out of total 45 men missing cases, the police traced 41 men in the cases.

Drop in road mishaps

Due to the road safety measures taken up by Suryapet police, the road accidents were reduced to 394 in 2020 from 517 in 2019. The fatalities in the road accidents also came down to 203 in this year from 257 recorded in the last year. This year, 443 persons were injured as against 577 in the last year.

Speaking at a media conference held in District Police Office, Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran attributed the increase in registered FIRs to the increased awareness among the public. In all, 13,219 petitions were received by the police from the people this year against 13,390 petitions filed in the year 2019. This year, 6628 FIRs were registered while 6,004 filed last year.

Stating that district police laid special focus to check illegal transportation of ganja, gutkha and PDS rice, he told that 1,917 persons were arrested in such 884 cases. We are ensuring visual policing to fill confidence in the people, which would also help in checking the crimes. About 250 new CCTV cameras were set up at different places in the district, which would help in cracking the cases, he added.

