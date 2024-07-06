Crime reports from Telangana districts on July 6

SCCL employee stabbed by auto driver; woman and her children missing; Quacks arrested; Four held for tobacco smuggling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 11:00 PM

SCCL employee stabbed by an auto rickshaw driver in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: An auto rickshaw driver stabbed a SCCL employee with a knife because of an old enmity at Gowthampur Colony in Chuchupally mandal in Kothagudem area on Saturday.

The accused, Ramesh stabbed the employee, Sahu Eshwar at his SCCL residential quarters. Eshwar suffered bleeding injuries on his spine, chest and stomach. The injured was rushed to SCCL Main Hospital in Kothagudem and was shifted to Khammam for better treatment.

It was said that Ramesh, in the past, lived in a SCCL residential quarters in the same block in which Eshwar lived and had a quarrel with Eshwar’s wife. Following a complaint by the employee, the SCCL officials vacated Ramesh from the quarters.

To settle the score Ramesh was said to have stabbed Eshwar. Based on the complaint of the employee’s mother, Chandrakala, the two-town police booked a case and the CI Ramesh launched an investigation into the incident.

It might be recalled that a married woman C Shirisha was stabbed by another married woman with a knife at Rudrampur in the same area on Thursday. The accused Potluri Pavani was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Friday.

Four held for smuggling tobacco products in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Four persons were arrested on the charges of smuggling prohibited tobacco products here on Saturday. Banned tobacco products worth Rs 3.56 lakh were seized from their instance.

Asifabad Inspector G Sathish said that Shaik Asif, and Shaik Irshad from Utnoor, Abdul Arbaz of Adilabad town and Shaik Imtiyaz belonging to Kaghaznagar town were apprehended while smuggling the tobacco products in a van during a vehicle check at Adilabad crossroads, following a tip.

On being interrogated, the four confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck for quite a long time.

Inspector Srinivas, Sub-Inspector Praveen, ASI Boja Goud, head constable Dattu, constable Shesha Rao took part in the vehicle check.

Woman, three children reported missing in Karimnagar

A woman and her three children have been reported missing. Though they went missing on July 3, the incident came to light on Friday after family members lodged a complaint with the police.

A resident of Hanuman Nagar, Rekurthy on the outskirts of Karimnagar, Goda Bhagyalaxmi (40) along with her children Aditya Laxmi (12), Vishwaksen (8) and Ashwath Karthikeya (3) are said to have left their home on the night of July. Bhagyalaxmi’s husband Krishna enquired with relatives and well-wishers and lodged a complaint with Kothapalli police on Friday night as he could not find his wife and children.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and are investigating, SI S Sambamurthy said.

One more from family that attempted suicide dies in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: One more member of a family, which attempted suicide, died while undergoing treatment in Kaghaznagar on Saturday.

Kaghaznagar Rural Inspector Allam Rambabu said that Chilkuri Laxmi (21), the daughter of Vanitha from Gajjiguda village, breathed her last while under treatment at a private hospital.

Vanitha (45), the wife of Prathap along with her three daughters Ramya (16), Laxmi and Aishwarya (14) tried to kill themselves as they were allegedly depressed after Vanitha’s husband was addicted to liquor and subsequent financial crisis on the outskirts of the village on Monday. They were immediately shifted to a hospital in Kaghaznagar. Vanitha and Ramya too died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

The condition of Aishwarya was learnt to be stable.

Four fake doctors booked in Asifabad, Mancherial

Mancherial: In two different incidents, four persons were booked for practising medicine illegally in Asifabad and Bellampalli towns on Saturday.

Members of Telangana Medical Council, in a statement, said that a case was registered against Ramesh of Keerthi Clinic in Jankapur in Asifabad, Madhukar from Laxmisai Clinic, Ravi Kanth and Biswas of Manish Clinic in Bellampalli towns for prescribing excess doses of antibiotics and steroids to patients.

They were found to be treating patients illegally during raids held by the members, following a complaint. Quacks can attract a punishment upto a year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh if found guilty, the statement read.