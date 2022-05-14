Criminals taking a cue from Rocky Bhai?

Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sat - 14 May 22

In two recent murder incidents in Abdullapurmet and Meerpet, the killers used hammers to bludgeon the victims to death as in the movie KGF in which the protagonist uses a hammer to attack his rivals.

Hyderabad: Are criminals in Hyderabad closely watching the fight scenes in the Kannada blockbuster franchise KGF? Going by the weapons used for two recent brutal murders, police officials in the city say the suspects could have taken a cue from KGF, where the protagonist Rocky Bhai uses a hammer to attack his rivals.

In the first week of May, there were two murders, one each in Abdullapurmet and Meerpet, where the killers used hammers as their primary weapon to bludgeon the victims to death.

In the Abdullapurmet double murder case, the prime suspect K Srinivasa Rao allegedly used a hammer to attack his wife and her illicit lover Yashwanth, which he had concealed in his bike, and killed them on the spot.

In Meerpet, B Swetha Reddy, from Prashanthi Hills, with the help of her friends K Ashok and K Karthik, allegedly killed her paramour M Yashma Kumar using a hammer.

Police officials investigating these cases suspect there is a likelihood of movies such as KGF having had an impact on the minds of those who watch the hammer violence scenes.

“Though it cannot be said absolutely that the violent scenes and the weapon used by the protagonist in the movie had a direct impact, the scenes of the violence being shown in films and on television these days have affected the mind of people. Many tend to follow their favorite actors and the characters they play onscreen,” an official said.

Another official said it was a natural tendency of human behaviour to absorb negative things faster than the positive things.

“There are also films that bring about a positive effect on people. They give out some social message to people. There are incidences where films have shown the path to people and youngsters, for example like ‘Srimanthudu’, which is based on adopting villages,” the official said.

At the same time, there are several real life crimes that have been inspired by films, he says, however adding that the films or the violence could have just given the idea of a modus operandi to someone already plotting the crime.

The officials did not say whether the suspects during interrogation said that they were in fact inspired by KGF or any other movie.

