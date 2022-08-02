CriticalRiver opens Centre for Digital Innovation in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: CriticalRiver, a global digital and technology consulting services company, on Tuesday announced the opening of its Centre for Digital Innovation in Hyderabad. This is the third facility in the country. The new Centre will spearhead the adoption of digital technologies for CriticalRiver customers across sectors.

The company now has about 420 people working for it in Hyderabad. It has plans to invest about Rs 200 crore ($ 25 million) in five years and about 70% of this will be in Hyderabad and surroundings. It is also exploring Warangal for its operations.

The new Centre will offer corporates and institutions suitable facilities and teams to launch digital transformation programmes. It will also engage with industry, academicians, and researchers to build incubators. Among others, it will offer artificial intelligence and machine learning as a service and develop mentorship programmes to guide early-stage startups , entrepreneurs and students.

“It is encouraging to see CriticalRiver’s commitment to supporting innovation. The Centre for Digital Innovation will have a lasting impact on its business operations as well as Hyderabad as it aids in increasing job opportunities, building an ecosystem of local partners, and fostering positive sentiment in the international investment community,” said Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at the inauguration.

“CriticalRiver is committed to delivering solutions for our 150 global customers, and the launch of our Digital Innovation Center in Hyderabad is a step in that direction. Our India operations play a significant role in the delivery chain and augmenting the CriticalRiver growth story,” said Anji Maram, Founder and CEO, CriticalRiver.

It will offer campus placements for recruiting fresh engineers apart from opting for lateral placements. It has been operating in Hyderabad for over four years now. “Hyderabad will be our biggest Centre in India. About 70% of the workforce will be here. We are able to find the right talent here. We will also look to expand to Warangal as well in days to come,” he said, adding that the company has plans to increase the employee count of 10,000 in the five years.

It offers customer relationship management, cloud applications, business intelligence, data analytics, and software engineering solutions.