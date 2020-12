The virus has so far claimed 1,916 lives in the country, including 55 in the past 24 hours, it added.

Zagreb: Croatia has reported 3,539 new Covid cases, taking the tally to 134,881, health officials said on Wednesday.

The Croatian government announced on Monday that the country’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has tested positive for Covid-19, Xinhua reported.