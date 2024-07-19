Crop insurance facility to farmers: Agriculture Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 09:02 PM

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao addressing farmers while participating in Rythu Bharosa consultation meeting held in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao assured to provide ‘crop insurance’ facility to farmers. Stating that congress government was committed for the welfare of farming community, he informed that government would insure the crops by paying farmers’ premium amount and take steps to provide compensation to farmers from insurance companies if there was any damage to crops.

Reacting to a farmer’s appeal for providing insurance facility to crops, the Minister made these comments while participating in Rythu Bharosa consultation meeting held in a private function hall here on Friday.

Commenting on the tenant farmers issue, Nageswara Rao said that they thought that farmers would give advice on how to provide RB to tenant farmers. However, except one, no other farmer expressed their opinion on the issue.

Instead of confining to paddy, farmers should shift to irrigated dry (ID) crops and get more benefits, he advised and said that oil palm was the one of the best horticulture crops to get more benefits.

Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that for the first time in the history of independent India, such a big amount of farm loans were waived. Moreover, Telangana is the first government, which was waiving Rs 31,000 crore farm loans within a period of ten to 15 days.

An amount of Rs 6,000 crore farm loans of 10 lakh farmers were already waived on Thursday. Remaining loans would be waived before August 15.

Previous BRS government waived only Rs 25,000 crores loans during its ten years tenured. However, the congress government was waiving Rs 31,000 crore farm loans within seven months, Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Earlier in the morning, Nageshwar Rao along with Uttam Kumar Reddy, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar laid foundation for oil palm factory in Peddarathupalli, Kalwasrirampur mandal of Peddapalli district and participated other developmental programmes.