KCR plans mass contact programme to expose Congress

The move, which will have the primary objective of exposing the double standards of the Congress party and the failures of the Congress government, will begin after a meeting with party leaders and cadre around September 10

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 06:56 PM

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekhar Rao is all set to move into agitation mode once again, with plans being drawn up for the former Chief Minister to soon tour the State and interact directly with the people once again.

The move, which will have the primary objective of exposing the double standards of the Congress party and the failures of the Congress government, will begin after a meeting with party leaders and cadre around September 10.

It is likely to hinge on the growing resent among the people against the State government on multiple counts, right from the botched up implementation of the crop loan waiver, the neglect of the agriculture sector and other issues that have a direct bearing on the lives of the common man in Telangana.

The delay in launching the Rythu Bharosa farm input assistance and farmers struggling to get irrigation water too will figure among issues the BRS president will highlight during his mass contact programme, which is likely to see him travel across the State by bus, much on the lines of his election campaign prior to the Lok Sabha elections.

Chandrashekhar Rao, according to party sources, has already held interactions with party leaders on launching a movement or agitation on the farm loan waiver issue, which is seeing farmers protesting on the streets in almost every district.

Though he has already collected information on what is happening on the ground level, the next effort is to meet the affected farmers and the general public, to get direct feedback from them and to assure them of his support and to instill confidence in them that the party would put pressure on the State government to ensure that every eligible farmer got the loan waiver.

Party sources said there could be public meetings that Chandrashekhar Rao would address during the proposed tour, though the plans are still being finalized by him.

The move will also include his efforts to rejuvenate the party and to build confidence among the cadre that though the party was on the back foot, it could never be written off.

BRS leaders have already been doing the ground work by interacting with farmers and gathering data in multiple ways on how many were left out on the waiver list. The move also is expected to inject some vigour into the party ahead of the local body polls.