Crop loan waiver: Farmers continue protests in Telangana

A decision was taken to stage ‘rasta roko’ protest on national highways on Saturday. This apart, they demanded that the State government should waive their crop loans without imposing any terms and conditions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 August 2024, 09:41 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Farmers continued to stage protests at different places on Monday over the State government’s failure in waiving their crop loans. Holding placards, farmers raised slogans against the State government and demanded their loans to be waived.

To press in for their demands, farmers have also formed a joint action committee with representatives from different farmers’ unions. They are also discussing a future action plan to exert pressure on the government. A decision was taken to stage ‘rasta roko’ protest on national highways on Saturday. This apart, they demanded that the State government should waive their crop loans without imposing any terms and conditions.

Farmers of Armoor, Balkonda, Nizamabad Rural constituencies met at Argul in Jakhran mandal and decided to extend support to the protest on national highways. At a few villages under Khanapur mandal, farmers took out a bike rally. Many farmers squatted on the Narketpally- Addanki Highway, resulting in a traffic jam. Heated arguments took place between the farmers and police when the latter tried to evict them forcefully from the spot.

Meanwhile, farmers at Nalgonda staged protests demanding supply of water through flood canal near Srisailam Left Bank Canal. At Madugulapally in the district too, farmers demanded water supply from the flood canal. Citing wild growth of vegetation and palm trees in the canal, farmers were worried that paddy crops being cultivated using borewell water could dry up.