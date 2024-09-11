Farmers stage protest demanding crop loan amount in Kamareddy

A large number of farmers gathered at the mandal headquarters and blocked the road causing traffic disruption in the area for some time

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 04:55 PM

Kamareddy: A large number of farmers staged a protest at Pedda Kodapgal mandal headquarters demanding that the government release the crop loan waiver amounts and pay compensation for crop losses caused due to rain on Wednesday.

A large number of farmers gathered at the mandal headquarters and blocked the road causing traffic disruption in the area for some time. They raised slogans against the State government for its failure to implement the crop loan waiver fully. They alleged that a large number of farmers have not received the crop loan amount in their mandal despite submitting all the necessary documents.

They wanted the government to immediately send officials to analyze the crop loss caused by the rain in the district. They demanded the government to pay compensation for the damages caused to crops at the earliest. The farmers warned that they would launch a massive agitation in the district if the government failed to provide crop loan waiver amounts and compensation for the damages caused to the crops due to rain.