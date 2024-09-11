Revanth afraid of YouTube channels, says Harish Rao

Published Date - 11 September 2024

BRS MLA Harish Rao along with other leaders speaking to media at Narsapur

Medak: Former Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy feared YouTube channels as they were streaming the real situation in the State.

YouTube channels had played a vital role in taking the information to the people within a short time. Speaking to news reporters in Narsapur on Wednesday, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister was trying to restrict YouTube channels since they were taking the truth to the people.

Saying that the Congress government failed to complete the loan waiver, he said that Revanth Reddy reversed his decisions on Metro, Pharma City and many other projects. Stating that Revanth Reddy’s failure in implementing his promises was making life difficult for the Congress cadre at ground level, he said the farmers who were denied the loan waiver had locked Congress leaders in a room in Bhongir.

He said that the Congress government could not implement promises of bonuses on the harvest and had denied crop insurance as well. The Congress government also failed to deal with the increasing viral fevers , dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and typhoid.

He lashed out at the government saying that administration and sanitation had gone haywire in the village since the Congress came to power. He also said that due to inefficient administration, Hyderabad city too had lost its sheen and the real estate sector was witnessing a slump, pushing all business into crisis.

Narsapur MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy and others were present.