Crowds flock to KCR’s Erravelli residence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 June 2024, 10:08 PM

Hyderabad: Crowds continue to flock the Erravelli residence of BRS chief and Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekhar Rao in large numbers. His residence has been bustling with activity as the party activists, fans, and leaders came to meet their favourite leader for the last one week.

On Wednesday, a festive atmosphere prevailed as a large crowd flocked to the former Chief Minister’s residence. Along with activists, several MLAs, former MLAs, former Ministers, MPs, MLCs, former chairpersons, and other leaders from various constituencies joined the throng to meet Chandrashekhar Rao. The BRS supremo patiently posed for pictures with thousands of supporters, engaging warmly with those who came to see him and allotted time to connect with every supporter.

During the day, senior party leaders and activists from different constituencies met with Chandrashekhar Rao. Local leaders from various districts were also in attendance, along with their activists and introducing them to the BRS chief.