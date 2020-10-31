CRPF jawan shoots self in Chhattisgarh

By | Published: 8:35 pm

Kothagudem: A CRPF 223 Battalion’s jawan has allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at Dornapal camp in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh State on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Kamalkanth Rohidas of Jharsugudda of Odisha State. The reason behind the jawan’s extreme step was not yet known, said the Superintendent of Police Komal Druv.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .