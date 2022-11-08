| Cryptocrash Trends On Twitter After Prices Of Crypto Assets Plunge Once Again

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:50 PM, Tue - 8 November 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The prices of all cryptocurrencies have been steadily declining over the last month. Especially, top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum have been suffering a dip due to selling pressure in the last few weeks.

Many are of the opinion that cryptocurrencies are unlikely to recover anytime soon, but a few investors are still in the ‘wait-and-see’ phase.

The interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve is one of the main reasons for the fall in the prices of crypto assets. Moreover, investors’ interest in crypto has also dimmed due to high fluctuations and volatility in the prices.

A year back, Bitcoin surged to an all-time high of over $64,000, but since then it has been consistently declining. The current price of bitcoin and Ethereum is $19,775.30 and $1,492.25, respectively.

Last month, when Elon Musk took over Twitter, the price of Dogecoin rose over 65 per cent in October. Elon keeps tweeting about DOGE to entice investors desperate for becoming rich by investing in online currencies. Dogecoin is expected to be immense profit-making potential in the future as it has the backing of the world’s richest person.

Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes over virtual currencies’ price crashes and #cryptocrash soon started trending.