CSSL releases report on Cognitive and Affective skills study in schools across India

The Centre for Science of Student Learning (CSSL), a Not-for-Profit organization, released a collection of five reports on the Acquisition of Cognitive and Affective skills in schools across India on December 5th and 6th.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: The Centre for Science of Student Learning (CSSL), a Not-for-Profit organization, released a collection of five reports on the Acquisition of Cognitive and Affective skills in schools across India on December 5th and 6th 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel, New Delhi.

The first of its kind study in India and globally covered about 34648 students, 1354 teachers, 553 principals, 4483 parents from 572 government schools, and 2627 students, 98 teachers, 33 principals, and 379 parents from 26 top private schools. It measured the holistic well-being and success of students on four aspects – social-emotional skills, positive attitude, academic achievement, and their school climate.

The findings showed the levels of acquisition of social-emotional skills such as understanding how they or others would feel, how one can change, and how they feel and behave in different situations is low across schools.

Based on the data collected, the study also showed social, and emotional skills and school climate are positively related to a student’s academic success.

While relationship skill was found to be the weakest skill for both government and private school students in all classes, girls were found to have better SEL skills compared to boys.

In both government schools and private schools, the students exhibited a high level of rote learning. While students were able to handle procedural questions, they faltered if the questions were slightly atypical or complex. The students in both government and top private schools do not see their schools as safe and secure places conducive to learning.

The 360 Degree Attitude Audit discusses the attitude of students, parents, and teachers towards self, others, school activities, and social aspects. The male respondents were found to be more traditional and discriminatory than the female respondents, and the attitudes of students were extremely similar to that of their parents in social aspects such as gender, caste, citizenship, and school activities.

The study, supported by the Netherlands-based Porticus Foundation, also talked about many other aspects of social-emotional skills and how it shapes the holistic well-being of the student.

The report, launched by Shri Anil Swarup, former Secretary, School Education, Govt of India, witnessed prominent delegates from the Central and State Governments and other eminent guests in the field of education.

“Here is a report, if I were sitting in the government, I would lap it up. It should be considered in the national curriculum framework. I don’t think anyone can deny the importance of the aspects that have been highlighted in this report. There is now clear proof that an emotionally intelligent person has a greater chance of doing well in cognitive skills also. It is important first to appreciate the importance and the necessity of what is being said here and then work out a strategy on how to ensure that the emotional quotient improves, and attitude becomes positive. I hope the public and private schools will work towards this,” said Anil Swarup.

“Such a comprehensive exercise on understanding cognitive and affective skills has not been done so far in any country. The study is not only bringing clarity on what cognitive and affective skills we need to address in schools, but also on how we can reliably measure them in large school systems. We hope that the committee working on the National Curricular framework takes cognizance of the study findings,” said Ms.Vyjayanthi Sankar, Founder and Executive Director of CSSL who was present at the launch event.